Nigeria: House moves to probe Dangote-NMDPRA fuel dispute

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has initiated an investigation into a brewing dispute between the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Dangote Refinery, focusing on allegations of arbitrary fuel import licenses and questionable petrol pricing practices. The decision follows public claims of misconduct involving the regulator’s chief, Farouk Ahmed.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest individual, has intensified his challenge against NMDPRA, arguing that the agency permits low-cost fuel imports that undercut local refiners, including his 650,000-barrel-per-day Lagos facility—the continent’s largest refinery. Dangote has called for a formal inquiry into Ahmed’s conduct, citing concerns over governance and alleged personal expenditures inconsistent with declared income.

Lawmakers expressed concern that the dispute could spark fuel shortages during the holiday season, while regulatory uncertainty threatens Nigeria’s energy security and investor confidence.

The motion, sponsored by House member Francis Waive, tasks the petroleum committees with examining the issues and reporting back within four weeks. “Dangote Refinery represents a strategic national investment capable of reducing Nigeria’s dependence on fuel imports, generating foreign exchange, and stabilizing domestic prices,” lawmakers said. They warned that ongoing tension between the regulator and the country’s largest domestic refinery risks supply disruption, price volatility, and policy inconsistency.

Hearing dates for the investigation have not yet been announced.