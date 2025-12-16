U.S. Immigration: USCIS  cuts reuse of photos to 36 months

U.S. Immigration: USCIS  cuts reuse of photos to 36 months

Special to USAfricanonline.com

The U.S. immigration agency has revised its biometric policy, limiting reuse of photographs to 3 years and ending acceptance of self-submitted images. 

The White House characterizes the move as part of broader efforts to strengthen national security and prevent identity fraud within the U.S. immigration system.

Under the updated rules, which has taken effect immediately, USCIS will only reuse a previously captured photograph if it was taken no more than 36 months before an applicant files a new immigration form. 

The image must have been collected during a biometric services appointment or through another authorised process. 

