Trump showcases wins in holiday speech despite declining approval rating

In a rare primetime address from the White House on Wednesday evening (December 17, 2025), U.S. President Donald Trump defended his administration’s economic record, claiming credit for progress on inflation while blaming his predecessor, Joe Biden, and what he called a “corrupt system” for the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” Trump declared during the 20-minute speech, delivered at a brisk pace from the White House’s festively decorated Diplomatic Reception Room.

Trump, who frequently insists his accomplishments go underappreciated, offered few new economic proposals. Instead, his remarks blended self-congratulation with criticism—attacking immigration, trade policies, and progressive social causes, while portraying himself as the restorer of American strength and prosperity.

The president accused the Biden administration of leaving behind “soaring prices,” while maintaining that his policies were already reversing the damage. He claimed his government’s actions had reduced border crossings, slowed inflation, and revitalized key sectors of the economy.

Policy Announcements and Promises

Among the limited new measures announced, Trump said his administration would issue a “warrior dividend” of $1,776 to 1.45 million U.S. service members in the coming week. He also endorsed a Republican-backed plan to provide direct cash payments to Americans for health insurance instead of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

“I want the money to go directly to the people so you can buy your own healthcare,” he said. “The only losers will be the insurance companies.”

On foreign policy, Trump made only a brief reference to the Gaza conflict, omitting mention of Ukraine or rising tensions with Venezuela—issues that dominated much of his first year back in office.

Economic Struggles and Political Stakes

The president’s address came as new polling shows Americans remain skeptical of his economic stewardship. A Reuters/Ipsos survey released Tuesday found only 33% of U.S. adults approve of Trump’s handling of the economy.

While acknowledging that prices remain high, Trump insisted that the nation was on the verge of a major recovery.

“I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast,” he said, promising that economic conditions would “improve rapidly” next year.

He attributed the expected rebound to his tax cuts, tariffs, and an upcoming plan to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, a frequent target of his criticism.

Trump’s remarks appeared aimed at reassuring voters ahead of next year’s midterm elections, where Republicans are defending control of both chambers of Congress. Democrats, meanwhile, have been amplifying affordability and healthcare concerns—two issues that helped propel them to gains during previous elections.

Despite campaign promises to revitalize manufacturing and protect American consumers, Trump’s tariff policies have contributed to higher import costs, while job growth has slowed and unemployment has reached a four-year high.

Mixed Reactions

Democrats quickly pounced on the address, arguing it offered “no real solutions” to the problems facing Americans.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia dismissed it as “a sad attempt at distraction,” while California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked the president with a single-word social media post repeating “Me” hundreds of times—an apparent jab at Trump’s self-congratulatory tone.

Still, Trump painted an optimistic picture of the U.S. economy under his leadership.

“One year ago our country was dead,” he said. “Now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

He claimed his administration had attracted $18 trillion in new investments, which he said would create jobs and reopen factories.

The speech came just a day before the Bureau of Labor Statistics was set to release fresh inflation data. Government figures show the economy has rebounded modestly after early-year contraction, but with persistent inflationary pressure and slowing job growth clouding the outlook.