Trump Vows Strong U.S. Economic Growth, Criticises Biden in National Address

United States President Donald Trump has promised that the American economy will record strong growth in 2026, while blaming former President Joe Biden for the economic challenges facing many Americans. He made the remarks during a nationwide address, saying his administration took over an economy already under serious strain.

Trump acknowledged that the high cost of living remains a major concern for families but insisted that his policies are beginning to reduce prices of essentials such as fuel and food. He said the economy is gradually stabilising and moving towards recovery.

He also announced that about 1.45 million U.S. military personnel will receive a one-off bonus of $1,776 before Christmas, funded through tariff revenues. Trump described the payment as recognition of the role of the military in protecting U.S. economic and national interests.

In his speech, Trump sharply criticised Biden’s economic, immigration, and trade policies, arguing that they weakened American industries and workers. He said his administration’s focus on stricter trade rules and domestic production is aimed at strengthening the economy and protecting U.S. businesses.

For African countries, Trump’s economic and trade direction carries important implications. Changes in U.S. trade policy often affect African exports, foreign investment, remittances, and development partnerships, especially under frameworks such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act. Analysts say a more protectionist U.S. approach could reshape trade access for African manufacturers and agricultural exporters.

Trump’s address comes as global markets continue to watch U.S. economic decisions closely, with African economies closely linked through trade, aid flows, and investment. Despite limited details on new policies, Trump expressed confidence that 2026 would mark a turning point, promising stronger growth and economic stability that he said would benefit both the United States and its global partners.