Special to USAfrica [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed 27th, 28th and 29th March 2019 for the presentation of Certificates of Return to Governors-elect, according to its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Barrister Festus Okoye.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the Federal capital Territory (FCT) earlier today, Okoye said the certificates will be presented by National Commissioners (NCs) supervising the respective states and will be assisted by Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Legal Officers of the Commission. But the precise date for the presentation in each state, he added, will be made known by the RECs in consultation with the NCs.

However, the date for the presentation of Certificates of Return to winners of the State Houses of Assembly elections will be announced in due course.

Okoye also informed journalists that the Commission will conduct supplementary elections in 18 States on 23rd March. According to him, security agencies gave the Commission their assurances of adequate security and professional conduct at a meeting between the two parties held on 19th March in Abuja.

He said all observers and media organization already accredited to cover the 2019 general elections are free to observe the elections, and will be given unimpeded access to polling units, collation and material distribution centres.

He said: “The INEC situation room will be activated on Saturday 23rd March. Nigerians can reach the Commission via its social media platforms. The Commission encourages all registered voters in the areas where elections will be conducted to come out and cast their ballots. We also appeal to all stakeholders for continuous support.”

