More than 100 inmates escape after rain damages Nigerian prison

**More than 100 Inmates Escape Nigerian Prison After Heavy Rain Causes Damage**

By Reuters

At least 118 inmates managed to escape from a prison near the Nigerian capital of Suleja following heavy rainfall that damaged the facility on Wednesday night, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the prison service.

Adamu Duza, the prison service spokesperson, reported that the downpour, lasting several hours, caused significant damage to parts of the medium-security prison, including the perimeter wall and surrounding buildings.

As of Thursday, prison service agents, with the assistance of other security agencies, had recaptured 10 of the escaped inmates, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining fugitives. Duza assured the public that authorities were actively pursuing the escapees and urged citizens to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

While Duza did not provide details regarding the identities or affiliations of the escaped prisoners, past incidents have seen members of the Boko Haram Islamist insurgent group detained at the Suleja prison.

Prison breaks have emerged as a pressing security issue in Nigeria, attributed to factors such as overcrowding, underfunding, and inadequate security measures. Weak infrastructure and militant attacks have facilitated numerous escapes in recent years, including a notable incident in July 2022 when an Islamic State assault on a high-security prison in Abuja resulted in the freeing of around 440 inmates.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by aging prison infrastructure, Duza stated that the prison service is actively working to modernize its facilities. Efforts include the construction of six new facilities with a capacity of 3,000 inmates each, as well as the renovation of existing prisons.

