Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Life

More than 100 inmates escape after rain damages Nigerian prison

USAfricaLIVE 50
USAfricaLIVE 50

**More than 100 Inmates Escape Nigerian Prison After Heavy Rain Causes Damage**

By Reuters

At least 118 inmates managed to escape from a prison near the Nigerian capital of Suleja following heavy rainfall that damaged the facility on Wednesday night, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the prison service.

Adamu Duza, the prison service spokesperson, reported that the downpour, lasting several hours, caused significant damage to parts of the medium-security prison, including the perimeter wall and surrounding buildings.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

As of Thursday, prison service agents, with the assistance of other security agencies, had recaptured 10 of the escaped inmates, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining fugitives. Duza assured the public that authorities were actively pursuing the escapees and urged citizens to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

While Duza did not provide details regarding the identities or affiliations of the escaped prisoners, past incidents have seen members of the Boko Haram Islamist insurgent group detained at the Suleja prison.

Prison breaks have emerged as a pressing security issue in Nigeria, attributed to factors such as overcrowding, underfunding, and inadequate security measures. Weak infrastructure and militant attacks have facilitated numerous escapes in recent years, including a notable incident in July 2022 when an Islamic State assault on a high-security prison in Abuja resulted in the freeing of around 440 inmates.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by aging prison infrastructure, Duza stated that the prison service is actively working to modernize its facilities. Efforts include the construction of six new facilities with a capacity of 3,000 inmates each, as well as the renovation of existing prisons.

Reuters is a global news agency founded in 1851 and owned by the Thomson Reuters Corporation, providing financial news and international coverage in over 16 languages to numerous newspapers and broadcasters worldwide.

REF: voanews

You Might Also Like

Nigeria, 15 other countries receive $36.5m funding to combat Trachoma

Naira Surges Against Dollar, Hits 5-month High

Sugar in Infant Formulas: NAFDAC speaks on NESTLE products in Nigeria

11 Nigerians arrested for running dating scams in Germany

Eight Facts Nigerians Need To Know About FG’s Consumer Credit Scheme By Soonest Nathaniel

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Naira Surges Against Dollar, Hits 5-month High Naira Surges Against Dollar, Hits 5-month High
Next Article Nigeria, 15 other countries receive $36.5m funding to combat Trachoma Nigeria, 15 other countries receive $36.5m funding to combat Trachoma
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
PZ Cussons to review operations over macroeconomic challenges in Nigeria
BUSINESS

PZ Cussons to review operations over macroeconomic challenges in Nigeria

USAfricaLIVE 50 By USAfricaLIVE 50
Nigeria, 15 other countries receive $36.5m funding to combat Trachoma
Naira Surges Against Dollar, Hits 5-month High
Sugar in Infant Formulas: NAFDAC speaks on NESTLE products in Nigeria
11 Nigerians arrested for running dating scams in Germany
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?