Sugar in Infant Formulas: NAFDAC speaks on NESTLE products in Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reassured the public of the safety of infant formulas produced by Nestle, a multinational food and beverage company operating in Nigeria. In response to recent concerns raised by an investigative report, NAFDAC’s Director General, Professor Moji Adeyeye, affirmed that Nestle’s products undergo rigorous evaluation before distribution.

The investigation, conducted by Public Eye in collaboration with the International Baby Food Action Network, alleged that Nestle added sugar and honey to its infant milk and cereal products sold in Nigeria and other countries. Samples of Cerelac, a cereal for children aged six months to two years, and Nido, a follow-up milk formula for infants at least one year old, were reportedly found to contain traces of sugar.

However, NAFDAC clarified that while Cerelac is duly registered and distributed in Nigeria, Nido is not registered and is not available in the Nigerian market. The agency emphasized its commitment to monitoring and enforcing compliance with national and international regulations to ensure the safety and quality of infant and young children’s foods.

In response to the allegations, Nestle Nigeria, a subsidiary of Nestle, refuted claims of adding sugar to its products sold in Nigeria. The company stated that it adheres to global guidelines for infant formulas and complies with both international and local regulations. Nestle Nigeria emphasized that its baby formulas for children aged 0-12 do not contain added sugars and are fortified with essential vitamins and minerals.

The controversy underscores the importance of regulatory oversight in ensuring the safety and nutritional quality of infant food products. NAFDAC’s affirmation of Nestle’s compliance provides reassurance to consumers regarding the safety of these essential products for infants and young children.

