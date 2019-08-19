The Nigerian government, through its Embassy in Berlin, Germany, has called on the government of Germany to investigate the role of members of proscribed IPOB (the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra) who are alleged to have attacked former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, on Saturday.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy said it “has requested a thorough investigation of this attack with a view to identifying the perpetrators and bringing them swiftly to justice in accordance with German laws.”

“This would deter future acts of violence against officials of the Nigerian Government on German soil particularly against the backdrop of threats by the proscribed IPOB to carry out similar attacks on more Nigerian dignitaries especially those from the South-Eastern part of the country.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the IPOB has promised to return any punitive action by Buhari’s presidency in ways that will affect those who order such actions.