Zimbabwe’s founding father, ex-President MUGABE dead at 95

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” were the words of mourning from his former security chief, incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He alerted his nation and the world via Twitter early on Friday.

It marked the closing of the chapter of Zimbabwe’s most influential, controversial and blunt leader who was victorious in the war of liberation against colonial White racists.

He was born on February 21, 1924. .

Mugabe won the 1980 election and subsequently overwhelmed the opposition until he was forced to step down by the military in November 2017 — amidst protests due to economic problems and an almost worthless currency. By Chido Nwangwu

