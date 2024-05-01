NEWS U.S Senator calls for deporting foreign student protesters Last updated: 2024/05/01 at 9:22 PM USAfricaLIVE Published May 1, 2024 Share Trump and Biden SHARE You Might Also Like Gunfire leaves 3 US law enforcement officers dead, 5 injured Harvey Weinstein expected in New York court after rape conviction overturned Gaza protests in US: Israel supporters attack pro-Palestinian camp in LA, 300 protesters arrested in New York African Union extends condolences over devastating floods in Kenya Arizona Senate Poised to Repeal 1864 Abortion Ban, Governor Prepares to Sign TAGGED: College protests, Gaza, hamas, Palestinians Share This Article Facebook Twitter Email Print By USAfricaLIVE Follow: #BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV Previous Article Yoga Lin performs in Beijing for his Idol tour Leave a comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ - Advertisement - Follow USFind US on Social Medias Facebook Like Twitter Follow Instagram Follow Youtube Subscribe Weekly NewsletterSubscribe to our newsletter to get our newest articles instantly!Enter your email to receive our newsletter. Don't worry, we don't spamLeave this field empty if you're human: Popular News ENTERTAINMENT Yoga Lin performs in Beijing for his Idol tour By USAfricaLIVE 50 May 1, 2024 4 officers fatally shot, 4 wounded in North Carolina Judge fines Trump for contempt, threatens jail Gunfire leaves 3 US law enforcement officers dead, 5 injured Chinese authorities to ensure orderly college entrance exam - Advertisement - Global Coronavirus Cases Confirmed 0 Death 0 More Information:Covid-19 Statistics Need HELP on Medicare ACA HealthCare?Let’s get answers! Ritta Egbue 713-703-5663rittaegbue@gmail.com DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill