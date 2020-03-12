USAfrica: Bishop sentenced for raping 15 yrs old girl he drove ve to and from school.

Sexual assault and several forms of criminal degradation of women and girls remain issues which the governments and society are yet to overcome in South Africa. •By Chido Nwangwu

Luvuyo Gerald Hendrik, 50-years old bishop from the Emmanuel Evangelist Church, is to be sentenced in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town, South Africa, today Thursday March 12, 2020, following his conviction of the crime of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2016.

Hendrik was arrested for raping the girl he used to drive to and from school.

