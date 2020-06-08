USAfrica: IPOB tells Buhari it’s Miyetti Allah killing Nigerians

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston). USAfricaonline.com

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed allegations of violence and terrorism by the Nigerian government of President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired army General.

He sent a tweet a few hours ago demanding an answer—- “Between IPOB and Miyetti Allah, which group has gruesomely murdered thousands of Nigerians and occupied their lands in the last 5 years?”

USAfrica notes that Kanu, operator of Radio Biafra and a British citizen, identifies also as a Biafran Jew with Judaism as his religion. By Chido Nwangwu

