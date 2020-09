As September’s first day awakens. By Chido Nwangwu

(A poem by Chido Nwangwu @Chido247. September 1, 2020)

As September’s first day opens

so the door to the ‘ember months

As September’s first day awakens

so my best wishes to You follow

As September’s first week beckons

so shall our harvest of blessings;

and reward for purposeful work unfold

As September’s sprint

towards December begins,

so do I pray for God’s divine kindness

and wisdom!

——————————————

Excerpts from one of the intro poems for chapters in the November 2020 book: MLK, MANDELA & ACHEBE: POWER, LEADERSHIP & IDENTITY by Chido Nwangwu. 3GreatMen.com

——————————-

