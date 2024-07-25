USAfrica: What Nigeria’s Tinubu should learn from America’s Biden. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Chido Nwangwu. Follow on X (Twitter) @Chido247

Joseph R. Biden, the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday July 24, 2024 addressed Americans on the cascading twists and turns of events. He sought to calm the concerns of a conflicted nation.

He soared to the endurance of the ideals and values of an American nation fiercely divided by partisan politics and toxicity of ideologies of violence and extremism.

He reminded Americans of the overriding importance of protecting its democratic institutions and ways which he insisted are essential to the wellbeing of this republic.

In less than one week of removing himself from the contentious battle following his catastrophic “performance” in his debate with former President Donald Trump, his decision to quit in order to support his Vice President Kamala Harris has turned out, so far, to be a good decision for the Democrats.

The truth is that millions of Americans especially those who don’t want Trump to succeed in his latest quest were puzzled by Biden’s sudden decision (from pressure and open hostility of his erstwhile allies) to quit the presidential elections coming in November 2024.

This important decision “to pass the torch” to the younger generation is unfolding rather impressively. It has further elevated

Biden’s extraordinary commitment to patriotic goals and towering examples in setting aside his personal interest and ego for the better interest of the United States!

He was honest in his assessments of the neurological and age related challenges!

How are these related to the Nigerian President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s health, age, cognitive neurological and physical condition?

Will Tinubu, in all honesty and fully cognizant of the evident facts and actual situation of his own health, decide he will serve only One term as president of the traumatized and hunger stricken country of Nigeria?

It seems obvious that while Tinubu, his team and his handlers insist that they mean well, Nigerians gave them miles of patience!

The struggling citizenry and inflation-battered masses are in a bind, in an economic quandary and quagmire!

They have been told a dozen cock-and-bull stories!!

The have given President Tinubu and his team 2 years of waiting for the ewedu, egbado and egusi soup with stockfish promised to be part of their menu…. Such a pipe dream, built on the illusion that Tinubunomics will be useful in the quest to salvage the country’s vanishing and crumbling currency, the Naira!

It has since become obvious to the Nigerian people, Tinubu and his henchmen have “good intentions.”

With every passing day, as the Naira loses more value, it has since become very clear that Tinubu’s ally and incompetent predecessor, retired Army General Muhammadu Buhari have since complicated the corrupt political economy!

•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2024 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity., is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. Follow on X (Twitter) @Chido247