USAfrica: Obiano hails Biden, Harris for “outstanding dedication to public service”

Special to USAfricaonline.com & USAfrica magazine, Houston

As goodwill messages of congratulations from all over the world go to the United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the Governor of the eastern Nigeria state of Anambra, Willie Obiano, has joined in extending his good wishes.

“First of all, I congratulate the United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, for your dedication to public service and outstanding commitment to the progress of the United States and the rest of the world. Secondly, they reflect the quintessential examples of what any people, community or country benefits through leadership that is sincerely guided by the pursuit of the common good”, he said in a statement to Houston-headquartered USAfrica multimedia and public policy networks.

Obiano, a retired banker, added that “We look forward to expanding business opportunities between American companies and Anambra state especially taking cognizance of the fact that there are hundreds of thousands of of the indigenous indigenous other states who are gainfully employed and own businesses in the United States.” By Chido Nwangwu

