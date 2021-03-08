USAfrica: After Oprah tv bombshell, Serena Williams commends Meghan Markle

Loading...

By Chido Nwangwu, Publisher of USAfrica (magazine) Houston and USAfricaonline.com

As the British tabloid media world went into an apoplectic frenzy after the explosive interview Oprah Winfrey had with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Harry, the Duke of Sussex, another major voice has come in support of the couple. Serena Williams, the tennis superstar, wrote on Instagram shortly after the Sunday March 7, 2021 multimedia events on the CBS network “I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong- both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you…. I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.”

Williams noted that the issue of racism against women of color has been a major problem. She added that she has experienced ”first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us….. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism.” She warned that ”The mental health consequences of systematic oppression and victimization are devastation, isolating and all too often lethal..” This was, in part, her response to the issue of the so-called concern of one of the members of the British monarchy who wondered and discussed the implications of Megan and Harry’s — at the time — unborn son Archie’s possible brown skin color/tone.

Serena applauded “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

Williams, the 23-time grand slam winner, concluded with this memorable thought: “Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law.”

