Climate change poses risk to Ghana’s health, food security

A recent report by the World Bank Group has underscored the significant risks posed by climate change to both health and food security in Ghana, shedding light on the urgent need for adaptation and mitigation measures.

The Climate and Health Vulnerability Assessment (CHVA) for Ghana Report, unveiled on Tuesday, highlights how climate change-induced extreme weather events, such as floods and droughts, are exacerbating health challenges in the country. These events are deepening Ghana’s susceptibility to diseases like malaria and diarrheal illnesses.

Furthermore, the report emphasizes that vulnerable populations, including the elderly, youth, and children, are increasingly at risk of health issues stemming from heat, air pollution, and infectious diseases. Alarmingly, it notes that at least two million people are exposed to the risk of death due to increased heat and the proliferation of infectious diseases.

Over the past five decades, Ghana has experienced decreased rainfall and rising temperatures, resulting in 22 major climate events including droughts, floods, wildfires, and storms, affecting millions of people.

Mawuli Dzodzomenyo, the lead author of the report, highlighted the importance of the CHVA report in informing the development of climate-resilient health systems in Ghana. He urged decision-makers to identify areas for improvement and allocate resources effectively to address adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Robert Taliercio, the World Bank country director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, emphasized the significance of such reports in combating extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity while ensuring environmental sustainability. He stressed that a healthy population is fundamental to prosperity and called for the implementation of adaptation and mitigation measures to address current challenges and prevent future adversities.

The findings of the CHVA report serve as a critical wake-up call for Ghana to prioritize climate resilience in its health and food security strategies, with a focus on safeguarding the well-being of its citizens amidst the escalating impacts of climate change.