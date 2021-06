Loading...

#TwitterCase #Nigeria ECOWAS court rules Buhari’s government should stop prosecuting Nigerians for using Twitter.

The suit was filed against by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 176 concerned Nigerians following statements and threats from the country’s Information minister Lai Mohammed and the Attorney General Abubakar Malami. USAfricaonline.com

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email



Loading...

Like this: Like Loading...