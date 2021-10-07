Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHIDO

USAfrica: Who owns you; Instagram, WhatsApp or Facebook? By Chido Nwangwu 

Published

Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder.jpg
Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Who owns you; Instagram, WhatsApp or Facebook? By Chido Nwangwu 

Facebook is the most influential media  company in the world, today! It’s market capitalization value is currently US$922 billion. 

From Belgrade to Baghdad, from Zamfara to Bangalore, from Jerusalem to Jakarta, from Zurich to Aba, the most visited social media sites are owned by Facebook led by Mark Zuckerberg. 

The three most visible and almost unavoidable platforms on the Internet are Instagram, WhatsApp, 

and the ubiquitous social app itself, Facebook! 

There are, at least, 30 other smaller companies with critical technology engagement functions working and ferreting information for the behemoth call Facebook. 

Only four days ago, the influence, power and leverage of the Facebook corporation were manifested in the form of a worldwide outage. 

Zuckerberg & Company classified the curious outages as an error from a “configuration change“. The fact of the matter is that some people did not believe that Facebook would let three of its mega-sites to go down, at the same time — arising from some configuration updates! Anything is possible.

USAfrica: Who owns you; Instagram, WhatsApp or Facebook? By Chido Nwangwu 

mark_zuckerberg_facebook

The world was largely quiet on Monday October 4, 2021. This was the day after the Sunday, October 3 explosive interview on the most-respected and highest-rated news show in America, 60 Minutes.

Facebook critic at this time came in the person of Facebook’s former product manager Frances Haugen. 

She’s the evidently credible and persuasive whistleblower! She appeared before the U.S Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Monday. That is, regardless of the global outage. 

She argued that the acquisition and retention of millions of users are the foremost driving factors for the social media giant. She specifically made it clear that Facebook puts profits over safety and well-being of its users — including teenagers on Instagram. Repeatedly, Haugen said Americans deserve transparency and respect for privacy from the tech powerhouse. Therefore, she called on the lawmakers to pass new, tough regulations for all of America’s social media corporations. She called out what she categorized as Facebook’s reckless disregard for public safety, citing the point that only a few days before the January 6th Capitol Hill insurrection unleashed mainly by the supporters of ex President Donald Trump, Facebook turned off internal settings meant to fight election misinformation.

The bottom line is that Facebook has two faces. 

There is the face of Facebook which opens and connects people to Instant and live social interactivity across the world. 

The second face of Facebook is the one which relentlessly and without any meaningful and consistent restraints to its deviously calibrated addictive

digital packages to get more clicks, more hits and more users and exponential financial returns!

Anyway, for now, it is Mark Zuckerberg’s world and we all live in it. 

At least, he’s running a “democracy” of sorts because the young man allows us to like and comment on cat videos, taco brands…. And, you never know,  maybe tomorrow he add a new feature to allow us to like and comment on which of the Taliban leaders has the longest and sexiest mustache?

*Dr. Chido Nwangwu,  author of the forthcoming book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, serves as Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. He has appeared as an analyst on CNN and SKYnews. He served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown.  @Chido247

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

News & Insight

Why Premium Times insists Obi's misleading Nigerians on 'Pandora Papers.' By Hassan Abdulsalam Why Premium Times insists Obi's misleading Nigerians on 'Pandora Papers.' By Hassan Abdulsalam

BUSINESS

Why Premium Times insists Obi’s misleading Nigerians on ‘Pandora Papers.’ By Hassan Abdulsalam

The Pandora Papers which chronicled how  wealthy business executives and politicians utilize and deploy tax havens and secret accounts to cover the tracks of...

2 hours ago
Is Peter Obi unfairly targeted in 'Pandora Papers' expose? By Chris Ukachukwu Is Peter Obi unfairly targeted in 'Pandora Papers' expose? By Chris Ukachukwu

BUSINESS

Is Peter Obi unfairly targeted in ‘Pandora Papers’ expose? By Chris Ukachukwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet. Chris Ukachukwu, a software engineer in the U.S Midwest,...

7 hours ago
USAfrica: ‘Pandora Papers’ expose African leaders' offshore secrets, hidden assets USAfrica: ‘Pandora Papers’ expose African leaders' offshore secrets, hidden assets

NEWS

USAfrica: ‘Pandora Papers’ expose African leaders’ offshore secrets, hidden assets

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet. ‘Pandora Papers’ expose African leaders’ offshore secrets, hidden assets...

3 days ago
USAfrica: The Igbo and IPOB ’sit-at-home’ orders. By Charlie C. Chikezie USAfrica: The Igbo and IPOB ’sit-at-home’ orders. By Charlie C. Chikezie

opinion

USAfrica: The Igbo and IPOB ’sit-at-home’ orders. By Charlie C. Chikezie

Charlie C. Chikezie, New Jersey-based  lawyer and contributor to the opinion page of USAfricaonline.com since 1998. This commentary is published, exclusively, by USAfrica The...

4 days ago
USAfrica: North or South, Who should produce Buhari's successor as Nigeria's President? By Chidi Amuta USAfrica: North or South, Who should produce Buhari's successor as Nigeria's President? By Chidi Amuta

INSIGHT

USAfrica: North or South, Who should produce Buhari’s successor as Nigeria’s President? By Chidi Amuta

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and usafricaonline.com first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet.   The ultimate legacy of this divisive era is...

6 days ago
USAfrica: U.S supports "a more inclusive, peaceful" Nigeria, says Amb. Mary Beth Leonard USAfrica: U.S supports "a more inclusive, peaceful" Nigeria, says Amb. Mary Beth Leonard

INSIGHT

USAfrica: U.S supports “a more inclusive, peaceful” Nigeria, says Amb. Mary Beth Leonard

U.S supports “a more inclusive, peaceful” Nigeria, says Amb. Mary Beth Leonard in her message on the 61st anniversary of Nigeria’s independence Special to USAfrica...

7 days ago
USAfrica: President Buhari says Nigeria at 61 needs "positive outlook" for "peaceful and prosperous nation" USAfrica: President Buhari says Nigeria at 61 needs "positive outlook" for "peaceful and prosperous nation"

EDITORS PICK

USAfrica: President Buhari says Nigeria at 61 needs “positive outlook” for “peaceful and prosperous nation”

USAfrica: President Buhari says Nigeria at 61 needs “positive outlook” for “peaceful and prosperous nation” Full text of the President’s October 1, 2021 Independence...

October 1, 2021
muhammadu-buhari-reflective3 muhammadu-buhari-reflective3

INSIGHT

USAfrica: As Nigeria approaches end of Buhari’s mythic Presidency. By Chidi Amuta

Dr. Chidi Amuta is Executive Editor of USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com since 1993 In the pantheon of Nigerian rulers, President Muhammadu Buhari occupies...

September 25, 2021

Copyright © 2020 USAfricaonline.com is the first African-owned, U.S-based professional newspaper published on the worldwide web. Its multimedia site and archives are powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MLKMandelaAchebe.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com News@USAfricaonline.com. wireless: +1-832-45-CHIDO (24436). main: +1-713-270-5500. THE AUTHORITATIVE LINK. Copyright ©2019. USAfrica Inc., USAfricaonline.com and Chido Nwangwu. All rights reserved

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: