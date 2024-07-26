Iwuanyanwu: Business mogul, philanthropist and politician

I join the Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, in mourning the death of their patriarch, Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu CFR.

Chief Iwuanyanwu died Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was the President – General of apex Igbo socio-cultiral organisation, Ohanaeze.

A renowned businessman and politician, the late Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo was the publisher of Champion Newspapers Limited.

I joined his newspapers in 1992 as a staff reporter. I rose to senior reporter, assistant news editor/re-write specialist. I moved up to deputy news editor, acting news editor, and finally news editor.

But today is not a day to reel out such records; it is a day to pay tribute to a towering personality; a business mogul; a philanthropist; a newspaper publisher; and a leader of Ndigbo.

He made forays into politics and many businesses: aviation (Oriental Airlines); Construction (Hardel and Enic); Sports (Iwuanyanwu Nationale); Publication(Champion Newspapers Limited), among many other business concerns.

Many journalists, footballers, engineers, and allied workers earned decent living in the various industries and business concerns set up and nurtured by the BIG masquerade.

Even in death at 82, he will remain one of the shining lights of Igbo land – Ahaejiagamba of Ndigbo. He was a businessman whose entrepreneurial ingenuity was well-known and documented.

Therefore, as he departed this planet earth, I join his family and friends, especially members of the Champion family, the government and the good peoole of Imo State, Ndigbo and Nigeria at large in mourning him and in praying for the repose of his soul.

Chief Iwuanyanwu died an octogenarian. God blessed him with longevity and good health.

Death is an inevitability, and every mortal must taste it.

May God grant his soul eternal rest.

Rest in peace, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

(C) Fred Chukwuelobe.