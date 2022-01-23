#Soccer #AfricaCupOfNations Nigeria knocked out by Tunisia

USAfricaLIVE
President Muhammadu-Buhari

#Soccer #AfricaCupOfNations 

Nigeria has been knocked out of the championship by losing 1-0 to Tunisia. The North African team moves into the quarter-finals. Competition is holding in the west African country of the Cameroons.

