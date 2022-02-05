South Africa to get its first woman Chief Justice Mandisa Maya

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has set in motion what should have a history-making outcome with its statement, today, that it will recommend Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya for the position of Chief Justice.

This was revealed during a media briefing in Johannesburg announcing that Maya was among four senior judges shortlisted by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa for the top, respected position.

President Ramaphosa, a member of the African National Congress, is expected to appoint Maya to the position of Chief Justice, thus making history as South Africa’s first woman Chief Justice.

Already, 58-year-old woman who has three honorary doctorates, and a number of “firsts” including being the first Black woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court of Appeal, the first woman deputy president of the court, the first woman president of the SCA, and several other positions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...