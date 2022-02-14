Nigeria’s universities’ union ASUU begin one month “warning strike”

The usually disrupted and unpredictable academic schedules of the universities across Nigeria are set face another long, protracted strike.

The National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), voted this morning to begin what it called a one-month “warning strike” concerning its demands for better funding, payment of the Earned Academic Allowance, infrastructural development and security for students and teachers in the various universities in the country.

The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired army General, has not been very successful in relating with the ASUU.

Meanwhile, the universities’ union has threatened to go on an indefinite strike if the government does not respond fully to its demands.

