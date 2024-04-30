UK To Deport Nearly 6,000 Migrants To Rwanda This Year

In a move aimed at addressing the ongoing challenge of irregular migrant arrivals, the United Kingdom plans to deport nearly 6,000 migrants to Rwanda throughout the current year. This decision follows the enactment of a new law outlining details of the scheme, which aims to deter migrant arrivals via small boats from northern Europe.

Rwanda has tentatively agreed to accept 5,700 migrants who are currently residing in the UK, as disclosed by the interior ministry late Monday. Among them, 2,143 individuals have been identified and can be detained pending deportation to Rwanda, with efforts underway to locate the remaining migrants.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins confirmed that law enforcement agencies will track down individuals earmarked for deportation, expressing the expectation that this group will be removed from the UK by the end of the year.

Migrants who arrived in the UK between January 2022 and June last year face the prospect of having their asylum claims deemed inadmissible, rendering them liable for deportation to Rwanda, according to the interior ministry. This period saw over 57,000 individuals attempting to cross the Channel via small boats, highlighting the magnitude of the challenge posed by irregular arrivals.

Under the deportation scheme, asylum claims will be assessed by authorities in Rwanda. Those whose claims are approved will be permitted to remain in Rwanda and will not be allowed to return to the UK.

The recent passage of the Safety of Rwanda Bill by UK lawmakers compels British judges to recognize Rwanda as a safe third country, reinforcing the legal framework for deportation. Additionally, the new legislation grants decision-makers in asylum applications the authority to disregard certain provisions of international and domestic human rights law.

Critics of the UK government’s flagship policy, including opposition parties, UN agencies, and rights groups, have raised concerns about the legality and ethical implications of deporting migrants to Rwanda. Despite these criticisms, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government intends to proceed with deportation flights within the coming months.

The move to deport migrants to Rwanda underscores the complexities of managing migration flows and reflects efforts to implement stringent measures to address irregular arrivals in the UK.