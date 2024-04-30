Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Trump held in contempt; fined $9,000 for violating gag order in criminal hush money trial

Donald Trump-wearing mask

USAfricaLive.com: Former President Donald Trump and presumptive nominee of the Republican Party has been held in contempt of the court and fined $9,000 for violating a gag order protecting witnesses and jurors.

Prosecutors had asked Judge Merchan to fine him $10,000 for 10 posts. He is required to pay the fines by Friday, May 3, 2024. He must remove 7 offending posts from his Truth Social account, and two posts from his campaign website by 2:15 p.m on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records — to which Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In another case, Trump was fined $15,000 for two violations of a gag order. The judge Arthur Engoron pointed out that Mr. Trump’s comments about a clerk in the Judge’s chambers had caused his office to be “inundated with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voicemails, emails, letters and packages.”

Trump has characterized those gag orders and fines as “Election Interference.”

USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks
