AfricansinUkraine  Ghana calls meeting for families, its students trapped in Ukraine 

#AfricansinUkraine Ghana calls meeting for families of Ghanaians trapped in Ukraine

The Ghana government has called “a meeting for the families of Ghanaians trapped in Ukraine. 1,000+ Ghanaians were studying in Ukraine when the invasion started; 20% of all foreign students there were African” — according to a report on Twitter by Sally Hayden of the @IrishTimes.

Several African students and families in the Ukraine have complained and posted video evidences of hostility and discrimination regarding their efforts to board trains and buses to cross the borders to relative safety like native Ukrainians. Some of those images and videos have been posted on usafricaonline.com and other USAfrica-powered news groups on the social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...