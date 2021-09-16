Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHIDO

USAfrica:  The Generals, the Presidents and this Explosive new book. By Chido Nwangwu

Published

USAfrica:  The Generals, the Presidents and this Explosive new book. By Chido Nwangwu
President-DonaldTrump_n-General_Milley-meetn-GettyImage-pix

The Generals, the Presidents and this Explosive new book.

By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet. 

There are two major controversial reveals in the latest, best-selling blockbuster book, Peril, by the legendary journalist Bob Woodward and Robert Costa — both of The Washington Post.  They understand the ways of Washington DC. Woodward has worked at the same place for 50 years, won two Pulitzer Prizes (first regarding Watergate coverage with Carl Bernstein) and has written 20 national bestselling books. The much younger but very diligent Costa is a national political reporter at The Washington Post, and former moderator of Washington Week on PBS. It’s a formidable investigation journalism tag team.

The first controversy off the book is that the chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley called his Chinese counterpart twice during the closing weeks of the relatively erratic presidency of Donald J. Trump, complicated by the attack and insurrection against the US Congress by Trump supporters and their allies.

Milley, reportedly, called to reassure Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army of China that “Things may look unsteady… but that’s the nature of democracy, General Li. We are 100 percent steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes.”

The book also reported that the American top soldier Milley said in his first call: “General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay….. We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

The second issue is regarding the report the President of the United States Joe Biden overruled his Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Defense Secretary retired General Lloyd Austin’s efforts to extend the presence of the Armed Forces of the United States in Afghanistan.

in terms of sequence regarding the calls, Gen. Milley’s first call took place on Oct. 30, 2020, with the alleged knowledge of President Trump’s Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Mr. Trump lost the November 2020 presidential elections to Mr. Biden, four days after the call. Although Trump and his followers here in the United States and millions in Africa especially Nigeria remain fixated on the fertile fiction that he was rigged out! Evidently, for Trump and others, it is a good fundraising story and lie to spread all these months.

The second call was made by Gen. Milley on January 8, 2021; two days after the violent attacks and insurrection directed at the U.S. Capitol/Congress by mainly angry and disappointed Trump supporters.

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Gen. Milley communicated similar assurances to his counterparts in major countries around the world.

However, for some Americans especially the conservatives, activist Republicans, millions of individuals and groups, the soldier went too far with his phone call to his counterpart military affairs leader of the Super-power country that I will classify as America‘s favorite frenemy, China!

As at the time of my wrapping up the concluding paragraphs of my column #TheViewFromAmerica early on                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          September 16, 2021, America’s embattled top soldier Milley did not have any reaction or statement on these issues. The controversial, new book will go on sale next week.

Meanwhile, we will witness some congressional investigations and drama in Washington DC. Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican from Trump’s new home  state of Florida, has  written President Biden a letter on September 14, 2021 calling on him to dismiss Gen. Milley, allegedly in his words for actions which “actively undermine the sitting Commander in Chief.”

In fact, that enraged former President Trump who should have been aware of the Recorded and monitored highest levels security calls, only a few days ago called for the trial for treason against Gen. Milley — if the report was true. “I assume he would be tried for TREASON in that he would have been dealing with his Chinese counterpart behind the President’s back and telling China that he would be giving them notification ‘of an attack.’ Can’t do that!…. Actions should be taken immediately against Milley,” Trump wrote.

Trump concluded with his disdainful, crass insult of the war fighting General Milley as a “Dumbass”.

Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder.jpg

Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder

Interestingly, permit me to point out, that this, now, so-called “dumb ass” Milley was appointed by Trump in 2018!

*Dr. Chido Nwangwu, the author of the forthcoming 2021 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, serves as Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. He is recipient  of several public policy and journalism excellence honors, civic engagement  and community empowerment awards and has appeared as an analyst on CNN and SKYnews. He served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown.  @Chido247                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

News & Insight

Test of China’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, adolescents in South Africa begins Test of China’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, adolescents in South Africa begins

AFRICA

Test of China’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, adolescents in South Africa begins

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa (has) started vaccinating some children and adolescents as part of the global Phase 3 clinical trials of China’s Sinovac...

5 days ago
USAfrica: Coup, events in Guinea reflect Africa’s crisis of leadership. By Chidi Amuta USAfrica: Coup, events in Guinea reflect Africa’s crisis of leadership. By Chidi Amuta

AFRICA

USAfrica: Coup, events in Guinea reflect Africa’s crisis of leadership. By Chidi Amuta

Dr. Chidi Amuta is Executive Editor of USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com Recent footage from the Guinean capital of Conakry, especially since September 2021,...

6 days ago
Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder.jpg Chido-Nwangwu-USAfrica-founder.jpg

CHIDO

USAfrica: 20 Years since September 11 terror, lessons for Americans and Africans. By Chido Nwangwu

20 Years since September 11 terror, lessons for Americans and Africans By Chido Nwangwu This second weekend of September 2021 is the 20th anniversary...

September 9, 2021
USAfrica: Why Madam President got a red card for calling women footballers ”flat chests”. By Chido Nwangwu USAfrica: Why Madam President got a red card for calling women footballers ”flat chests”. By Chido Nwangwu

AFRICA

USAfrica: Why Madam President got a red card for calling women footballers ”flat chests”. By Chido Nwangwu

Why Madam President got a red card for calling women footballers ”flat chests”. By Chido Nwangwu  Almost in any major city in the United States,...

September 2, 2021
USAfrica: After the U.S exit, what next, the Taliban? By Stanley Onyewuchi USAfrica: After the U.S exit, what next, the Taliban? By Stanley Onyewuchi

NEWS

USAfrica: After the U.S exit, what next, the Taliban? By Stanley Onyewuchi

My heart bleeds for innocent Afghanis, particularly, progressive women and children, who are still being terrorized by the Taliban loyalists and fierce looking commanders. 

September 1, 2021
USAfrica: Nigeria’s Buhari  says his tenure approaching “critical phase”, drops 2 “weak” ministers.  USAfrica: Nigeria’s Buhari  says his tenure approaching “critical phase”, drops 2 “weak” ministers. 

NEWS

USAfrica: Nigeria’s Buhari  says his tenure approaching “critical phase”, drops 2 “weak” ministers. 

Special to USAfrica magazine and usafricaonline.com first  African-owned. U.S-based newspaper published on the internet.  USAfrica: Nigeria’s Buhari  says his tenure approaching “critical phase”, drops...

September 1, 2021
nnamdi-kanu-court-april24-17 nnamdi-kanu-court-april24-17

NEWS

USAfrica: Nigeria’s govt plots to deny IPOB’s Kanu fair trial, says Ejiofor

USAfrica magazine and usafricaonline.com first  African-owned. U.S-based newspaper published on the internet.  Narrating and chronicling acts of intimidation and deprivation of fair, constitutional access...

September 1, 2021
ThisDay dismisses fake edition by counterfeiters, unscrupulous people ThisDay dismisses fake edition by counterfeiters, unscrupulous people

MEDIANOTES

ThisDay dismisses fake edition by counterfeiters, unscrupulous people

Special to USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica magazine, Houston The appearance of two versions (across the social media) for the cover of the digital edition of...

August 28, 2021

Copyright © 2020 USAfricaonline.com is the first African-owned, U.S-based professional newspaper published on the worldwide web. Its multimedia site and archives are powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MLKMandelaAchebe.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com News@USAfricaonline.com. wireless: +1-832-45-CHIDO (24436). main: +1-713-270-5500. THE AUTHORITATIVE LINK. Copyright ©2019. USAfrica Inc., USAfricaonline.com and Chido Nwangwu. All rights reserved

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: