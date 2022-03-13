USAfrica: Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says “feeling fine”

U.S former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted on Sunday afternoon — a few minutes ago, March 13, 2022.
Obama noted “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”
His wife, Michelle Obama, tested negative.
