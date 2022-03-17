On Soludo’s Day 1, Mrs. Ojukwu-Mrs. Obiano fracas dominates news of Inauguration; offers apology

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

On Soludo’s Day 1, Mrs. Ojukwu-Mrs. Obiano fracas dominates news of Inauguration as Gov Anambra; offers apology.

USAfrica: Chukwuma Charles Soludo, professor and technocratic former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, shortly after his inauguration today Thursday, March 17, 2022 moved on to work on the business of the State. He promised the people at his swearing-in that “Today is my first day at work. I just reported for duty and will work for at least eight hours. Now is the time to work, and there is no minute or kobo to waste in fanfare.”

He said that he knew “the lean financial base of the state. I know the limitations imposed upon a sub-national state such as Anambra by the peculiar structure of our (Nigerian) federation. But here’s my promise: … Every kobo of your tax money will be deployed to provide you maximum value.”

He said that “Within the next one week, the list of commissioners will be laid before the House of Assembly. Tomorrow, we will head to Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area and parts of Onitsha and Idemili as we signpost our commitment to fundamental urban regeneration, beginning with the greater Onitsha metropolis.”

However, USAfricaonline.com notes that the reports and video clips of the physical conflict at Soludo’s inauguration between the immediate former First Lady of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano and the widow of the former Head of State of Biafra Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu dominates the social media and trending on key platforms.

Soludo has apologized via his media team that “The breach was caused by improper communication which itself arose from a personal issue between the two parties involved in the breach”. The statement avoided mentioning their names.

