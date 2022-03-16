USAfrica: Several university students dead in fatal road crash in West Texas

Several university students dead in fatal road crash in West Texas

USAfricaonline.com : The University of the Southwest and the Texas Department of Public Safety have confirmed that there were several fatalities when the bus carrying students and another vehicle (Ford F-150), were involved in a fatal crash in West Texas, Tuesday night March 15, 2022.

The Texas DPS Sgt. Steven Blanco has said at the scene of the accident: “We will not be releasing the names and numbers of those deceased as we work with the university to confirm and further the investigation at this time.”

On its part, the university based in Hobbs, New Mexico, stated ”The university is currently attempting to notify family members of those involved in the accident.” By Chido Nwangwu

