USAfrica: Imo Governor, Police promise to apprehend “gunmen” who burnt Obiozor’s home

USAfricaonline.com : Imo Governor, Police promise to apprehend “gunmen” who burnt Obiozor’s home

Several hours ago, the country home of Prof. George Obiozor, President General (PG) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, was set on fire and almost every item inside became incinerated. The video of the destruction of the home of the leader of the apex, pan Igbo organization shows that only the cement and non-inflammable structures are remaining.

Obiozor, a former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States and Israel, was not at home when the attack took place.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police command of the Nigerian Police has said it has started the investigations through which they seek to apprehend those generally referred to be “unknown gunmen.”

Also, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has promised the people of the State that “We shall hunt them down to face the full weight of the law.”

The “unknown gunmen” were also reported to have attacked the Umuguma Police Headquarters in Oru East of Imo State.

USAfrica News Index for January 2021 to January 2022 indicate the Imo State (especially the Orlu Senatorial zone) faced a barrage of violent attacks and insecurity problems. Most of the insecurity conflicts led to the deaths of policemen, soldiers, residents, youths and several persons.

*Log on to USAfricaonline.com for additional context and insights on this issue and related insecurity matters.

