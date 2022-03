A hybrid COVID variant detected; it’s called ‘deltacron.’

A hybrid variant of the coronavirus that has characteristics of both the delta and omicron strains has been found by scientists and researchers, in parts of the United States and some European countries.

It fits the category of a “recombinant virus”. It simply means it has the genetic information from its combination of the variants.

