USAfrica: Congresswoman falsely claims Osama bin Laden, was “caught” while “President Trump was in office” 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Republican Congresswoman from Michigan, Lisa McClain, falsely said yesterday April 2, 2022 at campaign rally that the late leader of the terror group al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, was “caught” while “President Trump was in office.”

“Well, President Trump was in office. We didn’t have a war and I think he made three peace treaties,” McClain said during her speech. “Caught Osama – Osama bin Laden and Soleimani, Al Baghdadi. And this President [her reference to incumbent Joe Biden] is weak. And I’ll tell you weakness breeds aggression. We need strength.”

But the USAfrica facts check and USAfricaonline.com News Index show that is impossible to have been done by Mr. Donald Trump because bin Laden was killed around 1:00 am on May 2, 2011, in Pakistan. He was killed by United States Navy SEALs, acting on the orders of then U.S. President Barack Obama. Obama’s Vice President was Joe Biden. In the year 2011, Trump was serving as the host of successful television reality show on NBC called “The Apprentice”.

After five years, Trump, a Republican, contested and won in November 2016. He was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017, and he lost the election after one term of four years in office to Biden. Biden was sworn in on January 20, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...