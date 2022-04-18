USAfrica: Ronaldo and Georgina’s painful news one of their newborn twins has died

One of the world’s greatest soccer stars, Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced on Monday, April 18, 2022 that one of their newborn twins has died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.” They added that “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness…. We are all devastated at this loss.”

According to stats compiled by The Bleacher REport, the 37-year-old, who spent six years with Manchester United between the 2003-04 and 2008-09 seasons, returned to the Premier League club this season after stints with Real Madrid (2009-10 to 2017-18) and Juventus (2018-19 to 2021-22).

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner and five-time Champions League winner has scored 15 goals and added three assists for United in 26 Premier League games (23 starts) this season

They have made one request “we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.” They have other children.

