USAfrica: Biden appoints first Black person, who is also gay, as Press Secretary

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Biden appoints first Black person, who is also gay, as Press Secretary

U.S President Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre as the next White House press secretary, the first Black person and openly gay individual to be appointed to that position.

She is 44-years old, and will take over from Jen Psaki on May 13, 2022.

In a statement announcing her promotion, Biden commended Jean-Pierre as she moves up from deputy press secretary. “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people.”

