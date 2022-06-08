USAfrica: Tinubu overwhelms Nigeria’s VP, Senate President, others to win APC presidential ticket

Tinubu overwhelms Nigeria’s VP, Senate President, others to win APC presidential ticket
Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.
On Wednesday June 8, 2022, the former Governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu secured the highest number of votes cast by the delegates at the presidential primary of the ruling APC.
Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari, vice president Yemi Osinbajo returned to the Eagle Square in Abuja, ahead of the official declaration of the outcome.
The presidential election is scheduled for February 2023. Details loading on usafricaonline.com
The formal tally and announcement of his victory show the following:
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 1, 271 votes
Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajuba: 1 vote
Pastor Tunde Bakare: 0 vote
Sen. Ahmad Yarima: 4 votes
Sen. Rochas Okorocha: 0 vote
Mr. Tein Jack Rich: zero votes
Gov. Ben Ayade: 37 votes
Gov. David Umuahi – 38 votes
Dr Ahmad Lawal – 152 votes
Yemi Osinbajo- 235 votes
Mr Rotimi Amaechi- 316 votes
Gov. Yahaya Bello – 47 votes
Mr Ogbonnaya Onu – one vote
Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu- zero vote.