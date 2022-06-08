USAfrica: Tinubu overwhelms Nigeria’s VP, Senate President, others to win APC presidential ticket

Tinubu overwhelms Nigeria’s VP, Senate President, others to win APC presidential ticket

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

On Wednesday June 8, 2022, the former Governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu secured the highest number of votes cast by the delegates at the presidential primary of the ruling APC.

Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari, vice president Yemi Osinbajo returned to the Eagle Square in Abuja, ahead of the official declaration of the outcome.

The presidential election is scheduled for February 2023. Details loading on usafricaonline.com

The formal tally and announcement of his victory show the following:

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 1, 271 votes

Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajuba: 1 vote

Pastor Tunde Bakare: 0 vote

Sen. Ahmad Yarima: 4 votes

Sen. Rochas Okorocha: 0 vote

Mr. Tein Jack Rich: zero votes

Gov. Ben Ayade: 37 votes

Gov. David Umuahi – 38 votes

Dr Ahmad Lawal – 152 votes

Yemi Osinbajo- 235 votes

Mr Rotimi Amaechi- 316 votes

Gov. Yahaya Bello – 47 votes

Mr Ogbonnaya Onu – one vote

Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu- zero vote.

