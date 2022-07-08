USAfrica: Peter Obi says his VP pick Datti Baba-Ahmed “eminently qualified”

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has told Nigerians why he chose former Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State and a christian, said on Friday July 8, that 46-years-old Datti Baba-Ahmed, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna North Senatorial district and founder of Baze University in Abuja, met his expectations.

Speaking at the event “Today, I am proud to say I have been able to meet and secure somebody who is eminently qualified and fits the bill to be the Vice President of Nigeria. I know people will say you are not there yet, but I can tell you, I know where we are going,” Obi said.

He added “This is our right to secure, unite and make Nigeria productive. And you can’t do that without having people who have similar visions, ideas and are prepared for the task. So, I have the honour today to present to you, God willing, Nigeria’s next Vice President in the person of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.“

In publicly accepting his nomination and candidacy, the former senator said “The undeniable and unchallengeable fundamental reason for being on this ticket is to rescue Nigeria.”

