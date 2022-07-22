WWE’s Vince McMahon “retires” as “Chairman and CEO”, paid employee $3M to hide an affair the two had….

The wrestling fans in the world learned a few minutes ago about the retirement from the the “WWE Universe.

USAfricaonline.com read McMahon’s Twitter page on Friday, July 22, 2022 where the controversial CEO avoided the real business reasons for his retirement. claiming that age has come and is taking a toll on the sports entertainment mogul.

McMahon whose larger-than-life personality on the WWE shows has said: “As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”

Meanwhile, WWE board of directors has appointed McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, as interim CEO and chairwoman.

WWE is the worlds most influential brand in wrestling and sports entertainment in the world. By Chido Nwangwu