Seplat Energy gets Buhari’s consent for acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Seplat Energy, established in June 2009, revealed on Monday August 8, 2022 that Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Ministerial Consent sought by Seplat Energy Offshore Ltd., (a subsidiary of Seplat Energy), for its most significant cash acquisition.

USAfrica recalls that Seplat Energy on February 25, 2022 announced its plan to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited for $1.28 billion, and up to $300 million contingent consideration.

Dr. A.B.C Orjiako, co-founder of the company recently retired as its chairman.

