Odinga says “we vehemently disagree” but “respect” the decision of the Supreme Court upholding Ruto as Kenya’s elected President

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Shortly after the Supreme Court of Kenya delivered a unanimous ruling on Monday upholding young, charismatic politician William Ruto as the winner of the August 2022 presidential election in the east African country, its former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said that “We respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today.”

On the other side, Ruto said “The court returned its verdict and I welcome it with tremendous humility.” The seven-member court delivered a unanimous verdict against Odinga’s petition which sought to nullify Ruto’s election.

Ruto, 55, will become Kenya’s fifth president when he’s sworn in this September 2022; and coincidentally, Odinga’s fifth failed attempt to become president. It has also led to the deaths of at least 1,500 Kenyan citizens and migrant workers.

