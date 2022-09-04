USAfrica: U.S government commends “the remarkable vibrancy of the Nigerian diaspora”, to release $25 million to INEC, civil society groups

U.S Vice President Kamala Harris met (on with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria in Washington. Vice President Harris affirmed the enduring strategic partnership between the United States and Nigeria. The two leaders recognized the strong cultural ties between the American and Nigerian people, noting the remarkable vibrancy of the Nigerian diaspora.

Vice President Harris underscored the importance of Nigerian leadership to tackle shared global challenges. Vice President Harris reiterated the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to address the global food crisis, noting that the United States has committed more than $7 billion in food security and humanitarian assistance to African countries since last October.

Vice President Harris welcomed Vice President Osinbajo’s commitment to free and fair elections in 2023 and emphasized that next year’s vote would be an important milestone for Nigeria’s democracy, the largest in Africa. She noted strong U.S. support for a credible, transparent, secure, and safe electoral process, including by advancing our longstanding partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission and Nigerian civil society with $25 million in elections support. Vice President Harris informed Vice President Osinbajo that the Biden-Harris Administration will provide an additional $2 million to help support a safer and more secure elections environment. She also thanked Vice President Osinbajo for Nigeria’s leadership in working to reverse recent democratic backsliding in West Africa.

Vice President Harris welcomed the Government of Nigeria’s recent launch of its Energy Transition Plan and applauded Vice President Osinbajo’s leadership for just energy transitions in Africa. In line with the Biden-Harris Administration’s U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa, the two leaders committed to working closely to support Nigeria’s energy access and energy security goals, as well as our shared global climate goals.

The Vice Presidents also discussed Nigeria’s complex security challenges and affirmed our cooperation to counter terrorism. Vice President Harris noted the importance of strengthening public trust in law enforcement institutions and highlighted the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to support police reform. To that end, she informed Vice President Osinbajo that the Biden-Harris Administration will commit an additional $5 million to support police and criminal justice reform in Nigeria. The two leaders also discussed the deteriorating security environment in the Sahel and agreed to continue to work together to address terrorism in the region.

In support of the United States’ strong bilateral relationship with Nigeria, Vice President Harris shared that the Administration intends to commit up to $627 million in bilateral assistance over the coming year, subject to congressional approval.

Vice President Harris noted that she and President Biden look forward to welcoming Nigeria’s delegation to the December U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC.