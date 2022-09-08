Modern language professor Uju Anya at Carnegie Mellon University here ın ın the Unıted states has thıs week become one of the most vıral ınternet socıal medıa commentators She set Twıtter aflame when she wrote a few hours before the Queen was announced dead on Thursday

Professor Anya wrote: ‘I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating’

In a rather lame and unexplaıned response Twitter removed the post from account of the

professor and suspened the account as seen by the USAfrıcaonlıne com

She tcalled the British monarchy a “thieving raping genocidal empire”

She also referenced the genocıdal kıllıngs of the Igbo of south eastern Nıgerıa ın 1967 untıl 1970 as one of the uglıest spots on the perıod of the Queens reıgn

Prof Anya has a father who ıs Igbo of south eastern Nıgerıa whıle her mother ıs from the Carrıbean Islands

