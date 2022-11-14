Gov Soludo to increase road projects to 250kms in December

Anambra State’s GOVERNOR Chukwuma Soludo has promised to boost the state’s ongoing road construction from their current 200 kilometers to 250 kilometers by the end of this year.

Projects have been flagged off by the governor, who recently proclaimed a state of urgency on roads, to make sure that the majority of them are finished before another rainy season arrives.

When speaking with representatives of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Soludo said his administration was committed to constructing road projects that would withstand the test of time through his chief of staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi.

In addition, Soludo reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to enhancing the supply of suitable infrastructure in order to advance his proposed Smart City Project and take full use of the boundless opportunities presented by a completely digital economy.

During his government, Anambra State, in his opinion, would become a model for high-quality infrastructure, and he cited COREN as being essential to the work that his administration is doing on road and other infrastructure projects.

Soludo said that COREN’s presence in Anambra State had contributed to reducing the number of building collapses and construction-related scams, and he urged the organization not to give up.

The COREN State Chairman for Anambra State, Mr. Victor Meju, emphasized the accomplishments of the profession’s members both within and outside of the state, stated that no country could advance without Engineering, and he urged support for the council in order to improve the quality of life.

