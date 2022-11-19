USAfrica: No decision on Donald Trump yet as Twitter restores suspended accounts – Elon Musk.

Some well-known accounts that were previously suspended for breaking Twitter’s rules have been reinstated, according to Elon Musk Twitter CEO.

He did, however, point out that a decision has not yet been taken regarding the case of Donald Trump, the former president of the United States of America.

Author Jordan Peterson, a well-known comedian named Kathie Griffin, and the news satire website Babylon Bee all had their accounts reinstated, according to Musk.

Griffin’s account was terminated earlier this month for impersonating Elon Musk, the recently acquired Twitter owner. Jordan Peterson’s account was suspended in June of this year after it was determined that his remarks regarding Elliot Page violated Twitter’s “hateful conduct guidelines.”

Similar to this, Babylon Bee’s account was suspended for “hateful conduct” in March of this year after it had sarcastically named transgender government official Rachel Levine “Man of the Year.”

The former US President Donald Trump’s account was suspended permanently in January 2021 following a tweet he made describing his supporters that stormed the US Capitol as “patriots”. Twitter said his account was suspended “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Elon Musk had intimated that he would lift Trump’s suspension after he purchased Twitter at the beginning of their April transaction, but he has still not done so weeks after doing so. “Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin, and Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump has not yet made a decision, according to Musk’s tweet from Friday.

Musk repeated his pledge that Twitter would be utilized to advance free expression. But he added that hateful or nasty tweets will not receive much attention.

He added:

“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from the rest of the Internet.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...