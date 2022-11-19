USAfrica: Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declares readiness for the 2023 General Election

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adequate plans are put in place for the unexpected. There are sufficient logistical resources to handle a potential run-off in the presidential election come 2023.

This was disclosed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Friday in Abuja at a meeting with Bureau Chiefs and Regional Editors of media organizations.

The INEC Chairman, who was represented by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, stated that the commission has always been ready for all elections and that, in the event of a tie, it would not have time to begin printing new ballots within a three-week period.

“This is because the law gives the commission just 21 days within which to engage in reverse logistics and conduct a run-off election in case there’s no winner,” he said.

The Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) procedure should be followed by Nigerians in order to submit their claims and objections on the publicly available voters’ register.

According to a report posted on the vanguard

He said; “We will harvest all the claims, objections, and complaints and carefully and objectively deal with them.

“The whole essence of the display is for Nigerians to double-check the register and assist the Commission in establishing a robust, comprehensive, and acceptable register.

“While it is important to use social media to point out errors, issues, and challenges in the register, the correction of the errors and removal of malicious registrations must follow the procedure and sequence outlined in sections 19 and 20 of the Electoral Act 2022. “We urge members of the public to approach our Revision Officers for assistance in making their claims, objections, and complaints.

“We also encourage members of the public to visit the Commissions website and follow the protocols outlined therein in making their claims”.

Speaking about the collection of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs, he said; “We assure all Nigerians that the PVCs of those that registered between January 15, 2022, and July 31, 2022, will be ready this month (November). The Chairman will give the exact date for collection.

“All those that registered within this period as well as all those that carried out the transfer and those that applied for replacement will get their cards. Nigerians will have sufficient time for PVC collection.

“No Nigerian that validly and genuinely registered will be denied the opportunity of collecting his or her Permanent Voters Card.

“We plead that Nigerians should not wait till the 11th hour before approaching our Local Government Offices and the Wards for PVC collection.”

Okoye also said that the use of Bimodal Voter Verification System (BVAS) for the 2023 polls, Okoye said “it is mandatory and it is not an option of charity.”

On his part, the General Secretary of the Nigerian Guild of Editors NGE, Iyobosa Uwugiaren expressed the support of the Guild to the commission at all times.

Yusuf Alli, the Dean of Bureau Chiefs, pleaded with INEC to make sure the general elections in 2023 are free, fair, transparent, and credible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...