Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie is dead at the age of 79

British singer-songwriter and member of the band Fleetwood Mac, Christine McVie is dead at the age of 79.
The musician passed on after a short illness on Wednesday 30th November 2022.
The news of her death was made public by a statement on her official Instagram account which suggests that she passed on peacefully at a hospital while surrounded by family members.
The British-born vocalist, songwriter, and keyboard player was the creative force behind some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, including “Everywhere,” “Little Lies,” “Say You Love Me,” “Songbird” and “Don’t Stop.”