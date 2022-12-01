USAfrica: General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff sentence to prison

General Faruk Yahaya, the COAS, is apparently wanted for arrest for contempt by a high court in Minna, the capital of the Niger state.

According to Channels TV, Justice Halima Abdulmalik, the presiding court, also issued an arrest warrant for Major General Olugbenga Olabanji, the Commandant Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, for a related offense.

Justice Abdulmalik ruled that the order is commuting COAS Yahaya and Olabanji to be kept in Minna correctional custody for contempt of the court’s order issued on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

She claims that the two accused must stay detained until they are free of the contempt.

The order followed upon hearing on the motion on notice brought before the court in pursuant to order forty-two rule ten of the Niger State High Court Civil procedure 2018. Justice Abdulmalik then adjourned the case to Thursday, December 8, 2022 for continuation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...