Remove Wike Now – Ned Nwoko

Honourable Ned Nwoko, a former member of the House of Representatives, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership to immediately dismiss Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State. According to This Day report, Nwoko claimed Wike was engaging in anti-party activities and attempting to dismantle the main opposition party when he made this call.

Nwoko pointed out that it was pointless to keep the former presidential candidate in the party because he had already caused enough harm and was no longer capable of doing more.

In an exclusive interview with THISDAY, the lawmaker from Delta state and Delta North’s senatorial candidate said that while he had no personal beef with Wike, as a crucial player in the PDP and in Nigeria, he could not watch as Wike destroyed the party.

“Wike is trying to destroy a house we all built. Yes, he was not nominated as the presidential candidate of the PDP, he also lost out in his quest to be the vice presidential candidate and we all participated in the whole process. It was very transparent; he spent so much money,” Nwoko said.

Nwoko also charged the governor of Rivers with engaging in anti-party activity that everyone found puzzling and wasteful use of state funds in an effort to undermine the PDP and harm the party’s chances in the upcoming general election.

He said;

“But you know who I blame in all these, I really blame Ortom (Benue State Governor), the party had put together a committee for zoning and Ortom as the chairman, I know some members of that committee personally and the whole feelings then was that the party will zone the presidency to the south.

“If Ortom had wanted a southern president, why didn’t he impress upon his committee members to zone to the south as the APC did. But whatever it is, the deed has been done, and as a party man, we expect Wike and the rest of them to fall in line and support the party until the party wins the next election. But what they have been doing is to try to tear down the fabric upon which the party was built.”

