Global Health Corp (GHC) is recruiting young professionals in Africa

The Global Health Corp (GHC) is seeking energetic, young leaders with a range of experiences and skill set to join and support the movement for health equity.

GHC will choose young professionals from 13 Sub-Saharan African nations after a rigorous selection process to work for 13 months in pivotal roles at the forefront of global health.

Presently, GHC places fellows in Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Benefits to applying: As a catalyst for aspiring leaders, the Global Health Corp (GHC) Fellowship Programme gives successful applicants access to:

 Participate in bespoke training

 Learn as you go

 Become part of a supportive and dynamic community

 Build your resilience

The 2023–2024 Africa fellowship class is now accepting applications through January 11, 2023. Candidates should be future high-impact leaders who can fix significant gaps in the healthcare system. They should come from a diversity of backgrounds and sectors.

By the start of the fellowship, fellows must:

 Be 30 years of age or younger.

 Hold a bachelor’s or undergraduate university degree.

 Be proficient in English.

 Be a citizen or legal permanent resident of Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, or Zimbabwe.

Leadership is the most potent change agent in global health, according to the principle upon which Global Health Corp (GHC) was established. As a result, GHC provides an exciting leadership opportunity where fellows can learn new skills and acquire experience working for a high-impact health organization.

Throughout the fellowship year, your professional and personal growth will be accelerated. Participants will also be integrated into a vast and varied network of talented, energetic, and dedicated advocates for health fairness.

Enabling candidates to start their careers working toward fair health systems is the ultimate goal.

 So far, a total of 1150 fellows and alumni comprise the GHC network.

 83% of GHC alumni hold mid- to senior-leadership roles

 400+ health organizations employ GHC leaders.

 76 % of fellows and alumni have spoken publicly, published writing, or participated in advocacy efforts this year.

