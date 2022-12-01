We need President from South-East, not Igbo head of state — Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, stated that it supported Peter Obi the presidential candidate of the Labour Party because of its desire for equity, justice, and fair play in the nation.

George Obiozor, the president-general of Ohanaeze, made this statement on Tuesday 29 November 2022 in Umuahia during the gala night and merit award ceremony to inaugurate the new officials of the Abia chapter of the socio-cultural organization.

He said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not talking about an Igbo president but a Nigerian president from the South-East.”

He said that the organization’s nationwide tour was to further demonstrate to the rest of the country that the 30-month civil war was over.

“The war has since ended and for equity, justice, and fairness, Nigeria should support a candidate from the South-East to become president. After the war, we have continued to thrive and engage other sections of the country in the most friendly manner,” he explained.

Obiozor claimed that the South-West was subdued in 1999 as a result of the 1993 presidential election’s annulment, which was widely believed to have been won by MKO Abiola.

“Nigeria took a decision in 1999 to present Olu Falae and Olusegun Obasanjo as presidential candidates and Obasanjo was chosen,” said the Igbo leader.

“Such a deliberate political arrangement could have been applied to the South-East in the run-up to the 2023 poll to give the zone a sense of inclusiveness.”

